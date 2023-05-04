OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies rushed to a local home when a suspect they arrested at a convenience store told them he’d left a 3-year-old autistic child alone, according to an OCSO news release.

Deputies were called to 24/7 Food Mart around 2:30 a.m. Thursday after receiving a report of an assault and a robbery. Deputies arrived and found Ryan Williamson, 39, of Fort Walton Beach. Williamson allegedly entered the store around 2 a.m. and told the store owner he wanted items even though his credit card was declined. He also told the owner he was part of the FBI.

The release said Williamson left the store but returned, at which time he went behind the cash register and took cigarettes from a display area. At 2:30 a.m. he allegedly returned to the store for a third time and attempted to steal a $500 display item. The owner told deputies when he tried to stop Williamson that Williamson punched him in the chest. The owner chased Williamson out with a baseball bat.

Deputies tried to arrest Williamson but he tried to break free. A deputy then deployed his taser but “it had no effect” and Williamson grabbed it. Eventually, deputies were able to take him into custody.

While in custody, he told deputies he had left a 3-year-old autistic child at home alone. Deputies hurried to the home and found the child unharmed. Williamson was charged with robbery, resisting an officer, child neglect and depriving an officer of a protective device.