Florida man turns himself in after robbing Hollywood Food Mart, getaway driver arrested

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Police arrested two men on charges connected to an armed robbery off Hollywood Blvd. on Nov. 28.

The Fort Walton Beach Police Department (FWBPD) says Jared McCoy, 18, confessed to walking into the Hollywood Food Mart and pointing a handgun at the cashier.

FWBPD says McCoy demanded money from the cashier, but the cashier refused and hit a panic alarm. Police say surveillance footage from the store showed McCoy reach into the register as the alarm rang to grab cash and run out before the cops arrived.

FWBPD pulled over a suspect vehicle two days later. The driver Malachy Rhodes, 20, confessed to driving to and from the food mart. Police arrested Rhodes on Nov. 30 for accessory after the fact and issued a warrant for McCoy.

Mcoy turned himself in on Dec. 2 and is charged with robbery with a firearm. Rhodes was released from jail on December 1 and awaits a court date.