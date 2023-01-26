OCEAN CITY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District worked a distress call about a man who fell from a 3rd floor balcony Wednesday night.

According to the fire department’s post, a man on the third floor of an apartment complex on Racetrack Rroad tried to spit on a speeding car in the parking lot. The fire department said the man fell over the railing.

The fire department said the man ended up falling onto the second-floor balcony of an unoccupied and locked apartment underneath his.

The man called 911 to be helped down from the balcony and is ok.