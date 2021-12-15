Florida man sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting a man 8 times

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Fort Walton Beach man was found guilty this month for shooting a man eight times off Racetrack Road four years ago.

The Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office (OCSO) said Justin McDougald, 26, will serve life in prison for the killing of Devontae Williams that happened on May 3, 2017.

The OCSO said McDougald shot Davonte Williams after he opened the door at a cousins house. He was shot eight times and died from those injuries 10 days later.

The OCSO said McDougald was not alone. Juarice Williams, 21, is awaiting his sentence in the case. Both McDougald and Williams were charged with first degree murder.

Juarice Williams

A previous release from OCSO stated the pair went to the residence on May 3 with intentions of robbing the house.