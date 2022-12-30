OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine after the U.S. Postal Service found multiple packages shipped from Puerto Rico, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Florida.

Kendall Ivan Brown, 41, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“I am proud of our federal, state, and local partners for their tireless efforts to keep us safe and serve a critical role in our efforts to remove addictive and deadly controlled substances from our communities,” U.S. Attorney Jason R. Coody said in a news release. “We will continue to support the efforts our law enforcement partners as we work together to investigate and prosecute criminals bringing drugs into North Florida.”

In Aug. 2021, U.S. Postal Inspectors identified multiple packages shipped from Puerto Rico to addresses in Okaloosa County, over several months, containing large quantities of cocaine. Working with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration, investigators were able to identify Brown as the recipient and determine that he was receiving the packages at several different addresses in Fort Walton Beach, Shalimar, and Crestview.

On November 16, 2021, investigators executed search warrants at three locations associated with Brown and discovered over eight kilograms of cocaine. At one of the locations, the cocaine was concealed with a loaded Sig Sauer 9mm pistol.

This case resulted from a joint investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant United States Attorney Walter Narramore prosecuted the case.