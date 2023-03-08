OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man who allegedly caused an 18-wheeler crash was arrested for a warrant out of Jackson County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The report claimed an 18-wheeler was traveling in the outside lane of Interstate 10 while a second 18-wheeler was stopped on the north shoulder ahead. The traveling 18-wheeler left its lane and hit the back of the stopped 18-wheeler.

The driver of the traveling 18-wheeler had an outstanding warrant out of Jackson County for theft. The 49-year-old man was arrested and taken to the Okaloosa County Jail, according to the report.