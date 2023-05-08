OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man is charged with 30 counts of possession of child pornography following an investigation beginning in July 2021 by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to a release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Zachary Ward, 29, is also charged with two counts of transmission of child pornography, three counts of bestiality and the use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

According to the release, deputies with the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and OCSO executed a search warrant at a home in Crestview on Field Avenue. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Department of Homeland Security also investigated.

During the search warrant, deputies “discovered additional pieces of evidence.”

Deputies determined the suspect to be Ward. He was found with more than 700 files of child pornography and “at least” three files of bestiality.

A warrant for Ward’s arrest was issued on April 27.

Ward was taken into custody and is currently in the Okaloosa County Jail. According to the jail log, Ward is being held on a $345,000 bond.