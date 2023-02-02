NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A DeFuniak Springs man is behind bars in Okaloosa County charged with stealing nearly $65,000 in DJ and sound equipment and pawning it off for cash.

According to the Niceville Police Department arrest report, 44-year-old Donnie Lee Roop allegedly stole the equipment from two storage units at 216 Government Ave.

Roop, at the time, worked for the DJ company, transporting and setting up the equipment for different weddings around the region.

The equipment was allegedly stolen and sold between Sept. 27, 2021, and Apr. 6, 2022. Niceville Police said they tracked down the pawn transaction through an online service.

Three of the items were sold at a Niceville Pawnshop, the others happened outside of police jurisdiction, according to the arrest report. The items were sold for $21,000.

The report said it took officers a while to get in direct contact with Roop. Over the phone on Jan. 16, 2023, the report said Roop confessed to stealing the equipment from the storage units and selling the items off at various pawn shops for money.

Okaloosa County Sheriff Deputies located and arrested Roop on Jan. 25, 2023.

Roop is in the Okaloosa County Jail on a $55,000 bond for Larceny and Dealing in Stolen Property. He is set for a felony plea hearing on Mar. 16, 2023.