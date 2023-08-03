OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida man was arrested after he claimed to have an explosive device when family members attempted to evict him from their home, according to a release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The release said deputies were called to a home off of Tyner Street just before noon Thursday for a report of a disturbance between the residents and Lance Heines, 21. Heines, a family member of the residents, was in the middle of being evicted when he “made statements indicating he had an explosive device and told family members to get the bomb squad,” the release said.

Deputies were eventually able to speak with Heines on the phone. After 30 minutes, they were able to get him out of the home’s garage, according to the release. He was safely taken into custody.

Deputies evacuated the surrounding area and restricted traffic around the home until the OCSO K9s arrived and confirmed there was not an explosive device or materials at the home.

Heines was charged with making a false bomb threat and aggravated assault.