OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they “scored a major arrest” Thursday when they arrested a convicted felon who was found with several guns, over 4,000 grams of marijuana, cocaine and cash, according to a release from the OCSO.

28-year-old Damian Beltran of Shalimar was charged with trafficking in cocaine, nine counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

According to the police report, the OCSO was investigating Beltran for several months. Through the investigation, deputies were certain Beltran was “selling large amounts of cocaine and marijuana within Okaloosa County, Fla.”

A search warrant was executed on Wednesday, Dec. 7 for Beltran’s storage unit. Inside the storage unit, deputies found seven guns including three handguns and four rifles. There was also ammunition and magazines found. Deputies also found vacuumed sealed bags.

According to the arrest report, Beltran’s phones were seized when he was arrested for narcotics offenses in September 2022. The phones were searched. Deputies found a photos of the four rifles which matched with the ones found in the storage unit.

A second search warrant was executed for Beltran’s home in Shalimar. Deputies entered the home once Beltran, the mother of his children exited the home and Beltran was detained.

Deputies found the following inside Beltran’s home:

4,170 grams of marijuana

112 grams of cocaine HCL

associated paraphernalia inside the master bedroom

Deputies said the cocaine and marijuana was found inside a dress with a .45 caliber handgun. Deputies said the gun “appeared to be staged for protection.”

There was also $60,000 in cash found hidden within dirty laundry in a small child’s backpack, according to the arrested report.

Damian Beltran, mugshot

Task Force located nine firearms, 4,170 grams of marijuana and 120 grams of cocaine HCL, along with the stacks of cash

120 grams of cocaine

In a closet, there was “miscellaneous ammunition” and a second handgun. Deputies also found a Springfield Armory gun box which had a serial number that matched up with the gun found in the storage unit. Deputies also found the key to the storage unit on Beltran’s car keys.

Beltran “continuously stated he did not know what was inside the residence, but did admit to knowledge of the 45 caliber handgun, located on top of the dresser by stating this firearm belonged to his cousin, who left it at the residence.”

Beltran told deputies he owned the storage unit but “denied ownership of the firearms inside.” Beltran admitted he was a convicted felon and he was unable to have guns.

Beltran is a convicted felon from a July 24, 2014 when he was found guilty for possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver.