FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was assaulted Monday after getting into an argument with another man over a request to play a country song, according to a release from the Fort Walton Beach Police Department.

Joseph Schley, 37, is accused of hitting the male victim in the head with a bicycle kickstand on July 24.

Officers were called to Harbeson Avenue SE for a report of a man bleeding from his head. The release said when officers arrived they found the victim with non-life-threatening injuries. It was determined that the victim and Schley were allegedly involved in an argument over “a request to play a country song.”

Schley was not on the scene when officers arrived, but he was located and arrested. Schley was charged with aggravated battery.