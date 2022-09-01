OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they arrested a man on Aug. 31 on 33 felony charges relating to the “promoting the sexual performance of a child” and “possession, control and viewing of sexual depictions of a child,” according to a release from FDLE.

Lyle Richard Rubins, 26, of Shalimar was arrested and charged with the following. All charges are felonies:

eight counts of promoting the sexual performance of a child

25 counts of the possession, control and viewing of sexual depictions of a child

According to the release, an investigation in Rubins began when FDLE agents found an electronic device was being used to offer to share files of “known child sexual abuse material.”

Agents searched Rubins home Wednesday and child sexual abuse material was found on two cell phones. The FBI and Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office along with FDLE assisted on the case.

Rubins is currently in Okaloosa County Jail being held without bond “pending first appearance.” Rubins will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, First Judicial Circuit, according to the release.