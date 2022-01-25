FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office confirms a Florida man has been arrested for kidnapping, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief, and attempted robbery.

OCSO says Schrolf Clerow Barnes, 50, entered the victim’s vehicle, held a large knife to her neck, and told her to drive. Barnes twisted the victim’s head and began choking her while terrorizing her with the knife to her throat.

Barnes had her drive a short distance before she was able to locate a safe place to pull into and honk her horn for help, according to OCSO.

OCSO says the victim stated that Barnes attempted to snatch her purse before fleeing the vehicle. Deputies observed redness on the victim’s neck consistent with her statement.

Barnes and the victim had been in an intimate relationship for four years before it ended two months ago.