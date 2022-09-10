OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man after leading deputies on a 10-minute chase in the Holt area early Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO.

According to the post, 36-year-old Jesse Nixon of Crestview was charged with the following:

charged with hit and run leaving the scene of an accident with property damage

felony fleeing and eluding

driving with a suspended license

At around 1 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, deputies “conducted a traffic stop on a truck hauling a trailer which fled from deputies for over 10 minutes,” according to the release. Deputies deployed spike strips, which damaged his tired enough to stop the vehicle.

Nixon was booked into the Okaloosa County Jail at around 6:20 a.m. Saturday morning with no bond. A hearing date has not been set yet.