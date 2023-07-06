OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Police arrested a Holt man Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed a man in the neck and strangled him, according to a press release.

Robert Parker, 51, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Police arrested Parker while responding to a call about a man who’d been stabbed in the neck.

Officers said the victim later told them that he and Parker were arguing over a woman and that he came to Parker’s home to speak with him.

Witnesses said that after the victim drove past Parker’s home, Parker allegedly ran down the driveway with what appeared to be a knife. The victim and Parker then began fighting, where the victim was then stabbed in the neck and abdomen, the arrest report said.

A witness said Parker started strangling the victim and threatened to kill him. A folding knife with blood on its blade was recovered from the scene.

The victim was taken to North Okaloosa Medical Center and is expected to survive.

Parker will appear in court on August 10.