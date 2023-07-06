OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after he allegedly attacked a nurse at a hospital with a tire iron, according to a release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Raul Milla, Jr., 27, was arrested after a nurse took a work break near a parking lot at HCA Fort Walton Beach – Destin Hospital was “blitz-attacked by a man with a tire iron.” Milla was charged with attempted felony murder.

The release said the nurse was able to fight Milla off only after she had been hit in the head five or six times. That led to the nurse having “several lacerations and swelling.”

The nurse was able to give deputies a good description of her attacker, leading deputies to find Milla on his bicycle nearby, according to the release. A bloody tire iron was found in the bicycle basket.

The incident took place around 3 a.m. Thursday.