FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — School Resource Officers at Fort Walton Beach and Crestview High Schools are riding around in a new style. Two high schoolers in Okaloosa County created winning decal wraps for a military-based patrol car.





Victoria Couret and Skya Sturges created two different renditions focused on the military missions of Okaloosa County bases. All of the cars are still equipped with OCSO needs.

Sheriff Eric Aden created the artist challenge in April of 2022 for all high school students to participate. Aden said the competition was able to showcase the importance of artist programs in the school district.

“It doesn’t just recognize the school and not just the artist, but the program itself,” said Sheriff Aden. “It shows the talent and shows the importance of the program. Whether these kids go on to be some sort of art design students in the real world when they graduate or not, it shows the importance of these type of technical programs at the school.”

Aden said they planned for only 1 wrap, but out of more than 25 designs, they chose to do 2. The patrol cars have all 5 branches, including the special forces, and respective seals displayed. The winning students will be able to see their signed artwork every day at school.

“When we decided on where they would be displayed, we got the parents permission to have the children signature on the car as the artistic designer and then we actually recognized them, gave them a certificate and a gift certificate or winning the contest,” said Sheriff Aden. “Both of the young ladies are current students at Crestview in Fort Walton Beach High School, and both the SRO’s at those schools will be the ones to get to drive that vehicle.”

Aden said he has no plans to host the competition for this school year but will do something similar in the future.

“We just wanted to kind of give back,” said Sheriff Aden. “The military does so much for us and we’re such a military based community. I was born and raised out there. I mean, I was born on Eglin Air Force Base, so my family and many families in this area strongly support our military, just just like they support us.”