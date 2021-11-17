Florida Governor announces December bonus for all state correction and probation officers

This Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, photo shows the Adelanto U.S. Immigration and Enforcement Processing Center operated by GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) a Florida-based company specializing in privatized corrections in Adelanto, Calif. California is banning the use of for-profit, private detention facilities, including those the federal government uses for immigrants awaiting deportation hearings. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 he had signed a measure into law that helps fulfill his promise to end the use of private prisons.(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) says a one-time bonus of $1,500 to $3,000 will be given to all state correctional officers and state probation officers next month.

In a release from the Governor’s Office, DeSantis also announced hiring bonuses for new correctional officers.

$3,000 new hire bonus for all new correctional officers

$1,000 hiring bonus for correctional officers to join high vacancy institutions

$1,000 hiring bonus for certified correctional officer applicants

A $1,000 hiring bonus is available to those who join a high vacancy institution such as the Okaloosa Correctional Institution in Crestview, Florida.

“As so many cities and states choose to disrespect, degrade and defund the work of law enforcement, we want Florida to continue valuing our men and women of law enforcement today, tomorrow and for generations to come,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “This year, we have prioritized initiatives to recruit and reward high quality officers, especially corrections officers, and these new bonuses, effective immediately, will help support public safety positions within the Florida Department of Corrections.”

The governor also announced a starting salary increase of 16% to $38,750 beginning in January 2022.

