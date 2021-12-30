Florida Assistant State Attorney crashes through fence, arrested for DUI, says FHP

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida woman was arrested for an alleged DUI after crashing through two fences and ending up in a backyard.

Cassie Kayla Reed, 35, an assistant state attorney for homicide and major crimes in Florida, was allegedly driving a 2018 black Audi when troopers found her in the backyard. According to troopers, based on the odor coming from Reed and “other indicators” the troopers suspected alcohol was involved and began an investigation for a DUI.

Based on the evidence the troopers gathered, they arrested Reed for a DUI crash with property damage.

The incident occurred at 101 Hands Cove Lane near the Poquito Boat Ramp.