FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A 10-year-old boy was rescued from a burning townhome off Whispering Oaks Lane in Fort Walton Beach.

Fort Walton Beach firefighters were called to the scene Wednesday, July 27, around 2 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they learned that a 10-year-old boy was trapped inside the home. Firefighters found the boy in a locked bedroom upstairs, according to a Facebook post from the Fort Walton Beach Fire Department.

The fire was put out and all residents were taken to a hospital “as a precaution,” according to a Facebook post from Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District. Two Okaloosa County deputies were also treated for smoke inhalation while responding on scene.

The child was rescued safely, but his condition is currently not known. The cause of the fire is being investigated. The Fort Walton Beach Fire Department, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Okaloosa County EMS and Ocean City-Wright Fire helped on scene.