OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Ocean City-Wright Fire Department says an electrical problem sparked a fire at a house on B Ricky Avenue Monday morning.

Firefighters treated one person on the scene for smoke inhalation, no one else was injured.

The fire department posted photos of the fire to Facebook. Most of the damage can be seen in the attic of the home.

Ocean City-Wright Fire Department was assisted by the Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office and Eglin FD.