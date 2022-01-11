‘Firearm in plain view’ leads to two men arrested for MDMA, crack cocaine and 12 grams of Fentanyl

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two Fort Walton Beach men were arrested on Jan. 7 after officers found several illegal drugs, including 12 grams of fentanyl.

Dexsha Lane, 42, and Derric Reid, 40, were charged after offices searched a hotel room that two men were staying in.

Fort Walton Beach Police officers found:

A loaded nine millimeter handgun

17.4 grams of MDMA

12 grams of Fentanyl

7.1 grams of crack cocaine

Officers were able to get the search warrant while conducting a follow-up investigation at the Days Inn Hotel in Fort Walton Beach. While conducting their investigation, officers spotted a gun “in plain view” of the men’s room, according to a Facebook post from the Fort Walton Beach Police Department.

Lane and Reid were charged with trafficking in MDMA, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Lane was also in violation of a domestic violence pretrial injunction, according to the release.