‘Firearm in plain view’ leads to two men arrested for MDMA, crack cocaine and 12 grams of Fentanyl

Okaloosa County

Dexsha Lane and Derric Reid

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two Fort Walton Beach men were arrested on Jan. 7 after officers found several illegal drugs, including 12 grams of fentanyl.

Dexsha Lane, 42, and Derric Reid, 40, were charged after offices searched a hotel room that two men were staying in. 

Fort Walton Beach Police officers found:

  • A loaded nine millimeter handgun
  • 17.4 grams of MDMA
  • 12 grams of Fentanyl
  • 7.1 grams of crack cocaine

Officers were able to get the search warrant while conducting a follow-up investigation at the Days Inn Hotel in Fort Walton Beach. While conducting their investigation, officers spotted a gun “in plain view” of the men’s room, according to a Facebook post from the Fort Walton Beach Police Department. 

Lane and Reid were charged with trafficking in MDMA, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Lane was also in violation of a domestic violence pretrial injunction, according to the release.

