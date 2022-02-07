DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A fire over the weekend impacted three name-brand stores in Northwest Florida.

Destin Fire-Rescue along with Walton County crews responded to the Silver Sands premium outlets Saturday morning, Feb. 5.

Firefighters battled smoke from an electrical fire on the top of The Children’s Place. Employees for the store said the fire happened near the light-up sign out front but no merchandise was damaged.

“SWFD’s Fire Marshal responded to the scene and completed an investigation. The cause of the fire can most likely be attributed to an electrical issue in the parapet wall.” South Walton Fire Department

Walton fire said The Children’s Place, as well as GAP and Crocs, suffered minor damage. All of the stores impacted are back open.