Feral cat tests positive for rabies in Northwest Florida

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH) says a feral cat tested positive for rabies on Nov. 15 in the Niceville area.

The health department issued a rabies alert that will last 60 days. Officials say the biggest threat of rabies is to domestic animals that are unvaccinated.

Health Alert Area:

ZIP Code- 32578

From Redwood Ave to Hwy 85 N

From College Blvd. to Choctawhatchee Bay

DOH added the following precautions for residents and visitors:

Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets and at-risk livestock.

Do not allow your pets to run free. Follow leash laws by keeping pets and livestock secured on your property. If your pet or livestock are bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Okaloosa Animal Services at Panhandle Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), 850-244-0196.

Support animal control in efforts to reduce feral and stray animal populations.

Spay or neuter your pets to help reduce the number of unwanted pets that may not be properly cared for or regularly vaccinated.

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals, including feral cats, with outdoor food sources such as cat or dog food, uncovered trash or litter.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas, where they might come in contact with people and pets.

Persons who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to the DOH-Okaloosa at 850-833-9247.

For more information, you can call the DOH at 850-833-9247.