Okaloosa County deputies arrested one man after they said he was trafficking fentanyl and meth.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who they said was trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine.

William Talbot was arrested after deputies tried to pull him over Monday, Sept. 19 for an expired registration. Talbot didn’t stop and drove to a home off Olene’s Lane near Old River Road in Baker, according to a news release from the OCSO.

Talbot ran inside the house carrying a small bag. Talbot refused to come out, but left the home after deputies searched his vehicle.

Inside the vehicle, they found a gun, a “used syringe and silver capsule with narcotics residue,” according to the release. Inside the home, deputies found 10 grams of “suspected fentanyl” and two bags containing a total of 16 grams of meth, according to the release. Deputies found the drugs stuffed behind a fridge.

Talbot was charged with:

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Trafficking Fentanyl

Possession of Drug Equipment

Two counts of Resisting an Officer

Resisting an Officer (fleeing and eluding)

Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon

Violation of Probaiton

Currently, Talbot is being held in the Okaloosa County Jail.