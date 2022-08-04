A man confessed to selling drugs to a Fort Walton Beach man who overdosed on April 8, 2022. — WKRG

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A man confessed to selling drugs to a Fort Walton Beach man who overdosed on April 8, 2022.

Police arrested Flynn Bogart Smith, 40, Sunday, July 30 for the death of Bradley Hutchcraft, 37.

Hutchcraft was found dead on April 8 in a Fort Walton Beach bathroom after a heroin overdose. After investigation, the heroin tested positive for traces of Fentanyl.

Police searched Hutchcraft’s phone and found a thread with a ‘Bo’ Smith arranging a drug deal at Otter Storage on Beal Pkwy.

Officers tracked Smith on social media and found his real identity to be Flynn Bogart Smith. The same day Hutchcraft was found dead, police located Smith at Otter Storage.

Smith told police he sold Heroin to Hutchcraft days before his death. Smith was arrested for possession of meth, LSD, Fentanyl and paraphernalia including hypodermic needles.

Smith was released from jail the next day on bond for multiple drug charges. An autopsy on April 11 revealed Huctchcraft died from meth and fentanyl in his system.

Detectives issued a warrant for Smith’s arrest for the death of Hutchcraft. Police located Smith on July 30 and charged him with manslaughter, negligent homicide and possession of a firearm.

Smith told police the two knew each other only through drug deals. Cash transfers showed the two making arrangements since March.

A judge denied bond for Smith and he remains in Okaloosa County Jail.