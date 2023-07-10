CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies said they found a trove of drugs plus cash and guns when they executed search warrants on two Crestview homes, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Jermaine Alexander Dawsey, 35, faces several charges, including trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

OCSO said deputies executed search warrants at two homes on June 29. Combined, deputies say they recovered about 400 grams of methamphetamine, 160 grams of fentanyl, “a large amount” of cash, two pistols, one of which was stolen, and an AK-47.