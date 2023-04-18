FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department found 373 grams of Fentanyl and other drugs in the Hole in the Wall Motel, according to a press release.

FWBPD said they got a tip on Apr. 9 that 46-year-old Joe E. Petitt Jr. was distributing narcotics from a room at the motel on Miracle Strip Pkwy.

Fentanyl bust at Hole in the Wall Motel, Fort Walton Beach Police

According to the release, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) issued a search warrant and officers found 373 grams of suspected fentanyl, approximately 8.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Petitt is charged with Trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment, and smuggling contraband into prison or jail.

He is being held without bond in Okaloosa County Jail.

FWBPD said they were assisted in this bust by the Okaloosa County Multi-Jurisdictional Special Response Team, comprised of members from the Fort Walton Beach and Northwest Florida College Police Departments and the Okaloosa Sheriff’s Office.