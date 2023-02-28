DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — More than a dozen people spent the day on Feb. 26 to install san dune fencing in Destin.

The volunteers led by the Okaloosa County Coastal Resource team installed 70 fences along 1,500 linear feet of beach at James Lee Beach.

These fences will be buried over time by sand to enlarge the dunes in Okaloosa County. Volunteers installed three miles worth of fencing in 2022.

“The installation of the dune fences will help enlarge the dunes over time and provide an additional protective barrier for structures in the area, as well as provide a robust ecosystem for the species of animals that depend on the dunes to survive.” Okaloosa County Public Information Office

Sand dunes protect roadways and structures along the Gulf Coast. The dunes also create habitats for different species that thrive in sandy environments.

Learn more about the Coastal Resource Team and its projects online.