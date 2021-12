FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Repairs are complete for the boat launch and fishing pier at Liza Jackson Park in Okaloosa County.

Hurricane Sally caused severe damage to the park in 2020.

The repairs came with upgrades such as a new kayak launch.

The City of Fort Walton Beach says FEMA paid for the renovations. FEMA repaired the boardwalk, fishing pier and boat launch area.

Liza Jackson Park is located on Highway 98 on the west side of Fort Walton Beach.