OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Transportation released a number of traffic advisories starting this weekend for county residents.

According to FDOT, the Brooks Bridge Replacement Project may cause traffic disruptions from Sunday, Sept. 17, through Thursday, Sept. 21, between 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. A number of locations will be affected.

U.S. 98 east and westbound will experience alternating and intermittent lane closures between Ferry Road and Pier Road. Perry Avenue southbound will experience lane closures between First Street and U.S. 98.

Brooks Street will experience intermittent shoulder closures on Brooks Street from Perry Avenue to Florida Blanca Place as well as on Business Access Road.

Santa Rosa Boulevard east and west bound will experience alternating lane closures from east of Amberjack Drive to Ross Marler Park.

The U.S. 98 Bridge Rehabilitation over East Pass Bridge will also cause disruptions in traffic from Sunday to Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Drivers might encounter intermittent single-lane closures on U.S. 98 over East Pass (Marler) Bridge, eastbound structure (Fort Walton Beach to Destin). The 35 mile per hour speed limit will be maintained throughout construction.

U.S. 98 improvements from Josie Road to Florida Place Southeast may lead drivers to encounter temporary east and westbound lane closures from Josie Road to Mary Esther Boulevard from Saturday to Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., which will allow crews to adjust manholes and to reconstruct the roadway.

State Road 285 resurfacing from S.R. 20 to S.R. 293 will see outside lane closures on southbound S.R. 285 from East College Boulevard to Adams Street from Sunday, Sept. 12, through Saturday, Sept. 23, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. for sidewalk work.

All of these activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are advised to stay cautious while driving through work zones especially at night with construction workers and equipment present.