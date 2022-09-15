OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a man is dead following a crash on U.S. 90 Wednesday night at around 8:47 p.m. between a van and a motorcycle, according to a release from the FHP.

According to the release, a van was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of East James Lee Blvd and Cavalier Drive. The second vehicle, a motorcycle, was traveling eastbound on the inside lane on U.S. 90 “approaching the intersection of Cavalier Drive.”

The driver in the van “failed to yield the right-of-way,” to the approaching motorcycle. The front end of the van hit the right side of the motorcycle after the van “attempted to travel across both eastbound lanes of U.S. 90 into a median break.”

According to the release, the van was facing in a northeasterly direction in the inside eastbound lane of travel on U.S. 90 (East James Lee Blvd) and the motorcycle was facing in the south easterly direction in the inside eastbound lane of travel on U.S. 90 (East James Lee Blvd).