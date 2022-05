CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol were called to a fatal crash on Highway 90 Monday, May 23.

The crash caused a traffic block at Mare Creek Drive. Traffic is “being diverted to Highway 393 and Highway 285,” according to a Facebook post from the OCSO.

FHP is investigating the crash, according to the post. WKRG News 5 has reached out to FHP for more information.