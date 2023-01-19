OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Fire Rescue said there was a fatal accident in front of Legacy on the Bay Apartments on Emerald Coast Parkway Thursday night, according to a Facebook Post from Destin Fire Rescue.

The post said Highway 98 westbound is completely blocked and traffic is being redirected.

“Please be cautious in the area as there will be fire and police presence on scene for a while,” reads the post.

No further information is available at this time. WKRG will continue to monitor and update the story as we learn more details.