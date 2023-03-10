DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast added new technology to being faster and more precise results to patients along the Gulf Coast.

The new Computed Tomography (CT) scanner is said to improve diagnostic capabilities, patient safety and comfort.

Generous donations from the community to the Ascension Sacred Heart Foundation made the upgrade possible for the hospital.

“This new CT scanner is faster and more precise, which only enhances treatment for those we serve,” said Bryan Walrath, President of Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast. “We are very excited to bring this new imaging technology to our community.”

The hospital said this added equipment will offer state-of-the-art technology close to home for people in need.

“The new CT scanner features a large, patient-friendly scanning area, with a comfortable table and a large opening to better serve patients of all ages and sizes. It allows for more motion, like breathing, which makes it ideal for children. Additionally, it uses less radiation, further improving patient safety. The image quality is also greatly improved, allowing doctors to better diagnose and treat patients as needed.” Heather Kretzer, Marketing and Communication Specialist

The CT scanner can be used with virtually any body part or patient type.

Bone, muscle, tendon, ligament and soft tissue/musculoskeletal imaging

Head and neck imaging

Lung scans and low-dose cancer screenings

Pediatric imaging

Pelvic imaging

Advanced heart imaging

“Having advanced heart imaging available for our patients will allow doctors to identify heart disease early when it is most treatable, “ said Dr. Lauren Stipp, a cardiologist at Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart.

The machine was blessed on Friday, March 10 asking for the safety of patients and safe use by the doctors.

For a CT scan, a referral from your doctor is required. Appointments can be made by calling 850-278-3800. For more information about Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast visit ascension.org/EmeraldCoastFL.