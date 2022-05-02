DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A family coming down for a Destin beach wedding in April lost a priceless piece of family history.

Lena from the midwest told WKRG News 5 more than a dozen SD cards in a black case and more in a zipped bag were lost at Henderson Beach State Park on April 16.

The media cards contain years of pictures of Lena’s family including the first few years of her youngest son’s life. Lena said she only uses the camera for special occasions.

The family stayed in local area condos from April 14-21. Lena said the cards went missing near or around the parking lot.

After searching the entire area, Lena and her husband believe someone must have grabbed it when it fell out of a camera bag.

Lena is most concerned the contents on the cards will be deleted and they will be sold or reused.

“It’s very heartbreaking,” said Lena. “I’d like to have faith in humanity that there are more good people than bad people. I hope someone sees it and says ‘Oh my gosh there mean something to someone.”

A cash reward is being offered for the cards to be returned. The black pouch is 3 inches by 3 inches and the clear zippered bag contains SD card boxes.

If found, please contact the Henderson Beach State Park lost and found office at 850-837-7550.