OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The family of a man who was found dead in Shoal River on April 11 said they were in “utter shock” to find out he had died.

Colby Wilcher, a man who had been missing since January 2022, was found dead Monday, April 11 by fishermen on Shoal River in Okaloosa County, Fla. The autopsy determined Wilcher died from a gunshot wound, leading investigators to treat his death as suspicious.

A member of the family said, “Colby Wilcher was a loving father who cared about his family before anything. He was such a bright soul with so much potential that was taken from us. He is missed dearly since his disappearance in January 2022. Everyone is in utter shock and a state of disbelief.”

The family said memorial arrangements will be made at a later date to allow the family time to process the tragic incident.