FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Municipal Election for Fort Walton Beach City Council has the most candidates in recorded city election history.

13 candidates are running for the four potential open seats:

Kirby Locklear (Incumbent)

M.G. Moran (Incumbent)

Nathan Kelley (Incumbent)

Ryan Hartman

Gareth Stearns

Jason Harwell

Jared Bryce Jeter

T Payne Walker

Brandon Bishop

Gloria DeBerry

Amy Jamieson

Larry Patrick

Debra Riley

A “Meet the Candidate” night on March 1 brought all candidates together to speak on current issues and hopes for the future.

Now, a more laid-back approach will take the candidates to the beach on March 11.

Family Fun Event:

Saturday, March 11

Ganiers Beach Park 257 Beachview Dr NE, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547

8 am- 12 pm

Official Meet the Candidates from 11 pm-12 pm

“Politics can be boring but it doesn’t always have to be,” said host and candidate Jason Harwell.

Harwell said half of the candidates have agreed to attend the event so far, with invites being sent to all thirteen running for office.

The event will bring in Dan in the Sand, a sand castle sculptor in Okaloosa County.

“Have fun learning how to build and carve your own Sandcastle,” said Harwell. “Face painter, kayaks and paddle board. The Easter Bunny will be making an early appearance also. The venue is growing and there will be more activities than what is listed here. A playground is also available with restrooms on site. Food to choose from and photographers to capture the moment.”

Food trucks include Kansas City Wings and Grill, Priddy Mayjah (Hawaiian) and Repiccis Real Italian (desserts).

Following the event, Erase the Trace Okaloosa will host a clean-up at the beach site. Find more information online.

The Municipal Election is scheduled for March 14. More information about voting ballots and polling locations can be found on the Supervisor of Elections website.