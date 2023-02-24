DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Federal Aviation Administration ruled on Feb. 21, 2023, in favor of Timberview Helicopters on one of seven claims made against Okaloosa County.

The case started in August 2021 after the Okaloosa County Commission terminated the operation agreement between Timberview Helicopters and the Destin Executive Airport (DTS). Commissioners made the termination call based on growing concerns about the company’s operation procedures, safety measures, and impacts on the City of Destin.

Timberview Helicopters filed an FAA Part 16 complaint against the county’s decision.

The FAA ruled that Okaloosa County violated Grant Assurance 22, Economic Nondiscrimination, by listing requirements and restrictions other airport operations in the area did not have to follow.

Grant Assurance 22 “requires, in pertinent part, that the sponsor of a federally obligated

airport make its airport available as an airport for public use on reasonable terms, and without

unjust discrimination, to all types, kinds, and classes of aeronautical activities, including

commercial aeronautical activities offering services to the public at the airport.”

“This violation also is in addition to Okaloosa’s unreasonable actions imposing local flight operational requirements on Timberview beyond what is federally required. Finally, Okaloosa is in violation of unreasonable access restrictions and practices that it placed on Timberview without FAA approval.” FAA Official Ruling Decision Document

FAA dismissed six other claims against Okaloosa County. However, the county must take action on the one ruled in Timberview’s favor.

“Due to the fact Destin Executive Airport is a federally obligated airport, within 30 days of the ruling, the County must either appeal the ruling or submit a corrective action plan to the FAA allowing Timberview to return to DTS.” Nick Tomeck, Okaloosa County Public Information Officer

Okaloosa County is now reviewing the ruling and evaluating its options. The matter is still in active litigation with pending litigation in the State Court.