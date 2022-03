EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WKRG) — Eglin Air Force Base confirmed a 325th Fighter Wing F-22 had a mishap on the runway on Tuesday morning.

The mishap occurred around 10:25 a.m. on March 22. Emergency Crew responded immediately and are on the scene. the pilot was transported to flight medicine for an evaluation.

Eglin Air Force Base says an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this mishap is underway.