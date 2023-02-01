OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Embattled Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste is back in jail for the third time since Nov. 30.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, LaCoste was arrested on Feb. 1, for a warrant out of Okaloosa County. He has been booked in the Escambia County Jail since 8:32 a.m., being held without bond.

The details of the warrant are not known at this time, but WKRG News 5 has reached out to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

Last week, LaCoste was arrested after allegedly taking more than $180,000 and not completing a job. Deputies said on Jan. 3, they spoke with the victim who said LaCoste of LaCoste Construction Group had stolen over $100,000 for construction to be completed to her business, True REST Pensacola, a floating sensory deprivation tank spa.

On Nov. 30, LaCoste was arrested on a warrant out of Santa Rosa County for allegedly not completing work done on a project in Gulf Breeze. The victim said she paid LaCoste $15,385.12 on July 16, 2021, per the contract and work had not started. LaCoste cashed the check on July 23, 2021. She said she sent a letter of demand for work/refund via certified mail. On Sept. 19, 2022, the victim said she received the certified mail package back undeliverable and unable to be forwarded to LaCoste Construction.

Over the past year, Escambia County and Santa Rosa Counties have ordered LaCoste and his brother-in-law, Matthew Banks to pay more than $1 million in restitutions and fines. They have also permanently revoked both of their contractor’s licenses.

On Aug. 10, Banks was arrested by Okaloosa County deputies on a warrant issued by the Pensacola Police Department. The original charge was larceny for failing to provide a refund to a client, but the charge was recently changed to fraud by the State Attorney’s Office.

Both contractors are under fire for allegedly taking money for projects that were never completed.

LaCoste showed up at the recent Escambia County Contractor Competency Board meeting earlier this month, asking the board to reinstate his license so he would be able to work again.

He is scheduled to head to court on Feb. 17.