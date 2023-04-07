DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Destin Fire Rescue responded to a fire Thursday evening off Legion Drive. When crews arrived they found an electric bike on fire near a house entryway.

Electric bike explodes in Destin: Fire Rescue

Destin Fire Rescue said the Schwinn brand bike’s battery system exploded causing the fire. Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly with no injuries.

Destin Fire Rescue issued a warning to those with electric bikes in the area.