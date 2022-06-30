EGLIN AFB, Fla. (WKRG) — Eglin welcomed its next commander for the 96th Test Wing with the United States Air Force on June 30.

Brigadier General Jeffrey Geraghty joins the Eglin team base for the second time in his career. This time in charge of the testing unit.

More than 40 units call Eglin home from different military branches. The largest of them is the 96th test wing.

The testing unit builds and uses missiles and other technology to improve the USAF fleet.

Maj. Gen. Evan Dertien, commander of Air Force Test Center, former commander Brig. Gen. Scott Cain and incoming commander Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Geraghty spoke at a change of command ceremony in a test wing hangar Thursday morning.

Brig. Gen. Geraghty’s daughter was born on the Emerald Coast early on in the airman’s career. He said he is happy to be back on the coast with his growing family.

Eglin staff held the event inside a hangar where base members and airmen could meet and speak with the new commander.

Commander Geraghty’s name was then revealed on the side of a jet inside the hangar honoring his service to the base.

Former commander Cain’s daughter began the ceremony by playing the national anthem on her pink electric guitar.

Airmen lining the back of the ceremony gave a final salute to Brig. Gen. Cain, before the wing’s flag was passed over and a first salute was made to Brig. Gen. Geraghty.

Brig. Gen. Geraghty’s career includes roles as an F-15E pilot in Operations Northern Watch, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom, an F-15/F-16 test pilot, a staff officer in numerous agencies, and a program manager.

Prior to the Eglin post, Geraghty, a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, served as commander of the Arnold Engineering Development Complex, headquartered at Arnold AFB, Tenn.