EGLIN AFB, Fla. (WKRG) — The Eglin Golf Course is transitioning from DOD ID card holders and sponsors to community play in Aug. 2023.

The base sent a release on March 8 about the change of play at the Niceville location.

Eglin Golf Course: 1527 Fairway Dr, Niceville, FL 32578

“We want to provide a modern community-based golf course where our service members and the community can play golf and celebrate life events,” said Col. Tassika Davis, 96th Mission Support Group commander.

Eglin AFB said the move to open the course is to increase community engagement and bring the course to golf-industry standards with renovations.

“The 96th Force Support Squadron’s initial renovation plans include investment in a community-based clubhouse and driving range facilities.” 96th Test Wing Office of Public Affairs

The golf course will decrease from 36 to 27 holes. Egling AFB said public play green fee rates will be consistent with other courses in the area.

“Our goal is to enhance and broaden our customer base through creative programming with our community partners to promote family connectedness, recreation, fitness and quality of life,” said Nyron Alexander, 96th Force Support Squadron community service flight chief.