OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — While Hurricane Ian draws nearer to landfall on the south Florida coast, nomads with the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base helped evacuate a 25 F-35A Lightning II aircraft on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Leadership with the 33rd Fighter Wing directed the repositioning of the aircraft to Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana to prepare for possible damaging winds caused by Hurricane Ian.

According to the base, the 96th Test Wing and the 53rd Test Wing will not be evacuating Eglin Air Force Base.