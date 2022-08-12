OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents near the Eglin Air Force Base may experience aircraft noise Aug. 15 to 18, according to a release sent by the base.
The 60th Fighter Squadron and the 43rd Fighter Squadron will conduct night flying operations in the area during that time.
The 60th FS’s F-35 aircraft will conduct missions between 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., and the 43rd FS’s F-22 aircraft will conduct missions between 7:30, 9 and 10:30 p.m., to midnight.
The base said these missions are a required part of training operations. For more information, contact the Team Eglin public affairs office at 850-882-3931.
