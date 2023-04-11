EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WKRG) — Pilots and engineers at Eglin Air Force Base are some of the first to try out the LIFT-manufactured helmet Next Generation Fixed Wing Helmet.

The new helmet is set to replace the current model, HGU-55, used by all Air Force aircrew except F-35 flyers. The HGU-55 has been the standard for more than 40 years and comes with physical strains on fighter pilots.

“It is common knowledge fighter pilots have long term neck and back issues,” said Maj. Brett Gedman, from the 301st Fighter Squadron. “Therefore, having a lightweight helmet, designed with the operator in mind, will have positive long-term impacts on the health of our fighter pilots during and after service.”

The next-gen helmet was created in 2022. Eglin AFB is the second round of testing and feedback for the manufacturer.

Eglin said they have five F-22A Raptor pilots from the 301st Fighter Squadron flying with the new lighter, cooler and more readily equipped helmet.

“The design of the helmet allows for unparalleled visibility, mobility, and comfort in the cockpit,” said Gedman. “The increased visibility combined with the mobility it provides made it a massive improvement over what I am used to flying with. It is clear this has been a generational leap in technology that the fighter pilot deserves, which is long overdue.”

Along with pilots, the equipment and technician crews are also getting to work with the new technology.

“From a pre-flight and build up standpoint, the new helmet is much better,” said Airman 1st Class Matthew Crouse, a 325th Operations Support Squadron AFE technician responsible NGFWH maintenance during the testing here. “It makes our job much easier in the long run, but because its so easy to adjust, we can make corrections if they are needed.”

The helmets have night-vision goggle mounts and adjustable occipital baskets built-in, different than the HGU-55.

“With near peer threats narrowing the gap daily, it is critical the fighter pilots have every tactical advantage possible,” said Gedman. “Details matter, and it is coming down to the smallest details including the gear we wear.”

After testing at Eglin, the helmets will be sent to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia and used by a new set of pilots and crews.