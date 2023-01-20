CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Eglin Air Force Base is working with the City of Crestview to bring more medical care to the area for military families.

In a press release, Eglin AFB has a proposed complex to bring in a medical clinic, child development center, and military helping agencies to servicemembers and families.

Eglin AFB said the added childcare will be a big help to many military families.

The child development center will ensure access to childcare services for military families beyond the north end of the Eglin Test and Training Complex, bridging a more than 20-mile gap in such services to the area. Eglin AFB press release

“Supporting our Team Eglin service members and the families who provide the strong foundation for our force is critical to recruitment, retention, and readiness,” said Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Geraghty, 96th Test Wing commander. “Our military community expands beyond the gates – it makes sense to expand our support services as well.”

Crestview was named as the location for the proposed complex but no address or exact location has been given. The city said they are open to help Eglin AFB to make this project a reality.

“As a military retiree myself, I’m overjoyed to see this great partnership between our city and Eglin that will result in greater services to our military members, dependents, and veterans who live in the Crestview area,” said Mayor J.B. Whitten, city of Crestview.

The plans for a medical clinic include an outpatient facility to service active-duty members, their dependents and veterans.

The added medical services are not the only growth Eglin AFB is planning for.

The wing is also exploring options to base helping agency services such as Military and Family Life Counseling, a Military Family Readiness Council, School Liaison Office, and an Exceptional Family Member Program within the complex. Eglin AFB press release

“One of my priorities is to focus on ways to take even better care of Team Eglin service members and their families – and we’re taking services to them to make that happen,” said Geraghty. “We will continue to listen and lead on issues that are critical to the stability and to the unique challenges of military life.”

On base, the 96th test wing is looking to update buildings on the property to be suited for child care.

Efforts also include hiring additional CDC caregivers to open more classrooms on Eglin main, making subsidies more readily available for families who use off-base childcare facilities in Crestview and other local communities, and expanding in-home family childcare services. Eglin AFB press release

Additionally, an outside childcare provider is looking to break ground on a Crestview and Navarre facility to help support military families. According to the press release, that facility will be up and running by the fall of 2023.