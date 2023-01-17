EGLIN AFB, Fla. (WKRG) — The Army and Air Force Exchange Service will be temporarily closing locations on Eglin Air Force Base for inventory.

The base released a schedule of the stores and closing dates.

Staff at the main exchange line said the inventory days should only last for the listed date. Any changes will be posted on each store location’s page.

Eglin Main Store—closed Jan. 23

Eglin Class 6—closes at 2 p.m., Jan. 22

Eglin Westgate Express—closes at 6 p.m., Jan. 24

Ranger shopette—closes at 11 a.m., Jan. 26

Eglin 7th Express—closes at 2 p.m., Jan. 26

Eglin 7th MCS—closes at 1 p.m., Jan. 26

Duke Field Express—closes at 1 p.m., Jan. 26

Anyone with questions can call 850-651-5823.