EGLIN AFB, Fla. (WKRG) — Those that worked and retired on a military base need to know of some changes to base access.

Civilian retirees, meaning you were not enlisted or in a military branch, but worked and retired on a military installment no longer need Department of Defense (DoD) Civilian Retiree ID cards.

Eglin AFB staff said the passage of the REAL ID Act eliminated the requirement for DoD Civilian Retiree ID cards. Instead, holders can obtain a Defense Biometric Identification System (DBIDS) card to retain access to the installation.

A DBIDS card is good for up to 12 months from the issuance date and will have to be renewed annually.

Civilian retirees can get a DBIDS card through the Eglin AFB visitor control centers beginning April 3, 2023.

West Gate Visitor Control Center: Bldg. 2801, located adjacent to the Eglin West Gate. Phone number: (850) 882-0791. Operating hours: Monday-Friday 0600-1600 hrs.

East Gate Visitor Control Center: Bldg. 873, located adjacent to Eglin East Gate. Phone number: (850) 882-5368. Operating hours: Monday-Friday 0600-1400 hrs.



To get a DBIDS card, present to one of the Eglin AFB visitor control centers the required documentation:

SF 50 or Official Source Retirement Document from respective agency/organization

REAL ID

If you do not have your REAL ID, you will need to bring two forms of identification: state or government picture ID, social security card, U.S. passport or birth certificate.

Anyone with an active DoD Civilian Retiree ID card can still use it through August 31, 2023, but will not be reissued at that time.

Eglin AFB said the DBIDS cards will only be issued from the visitor centers. The DEERS/ID Card Office will no longer service civilian retirees.

If you have any questions regarding this information, you may contact the DEERS/ID Card Office at (850) 882-6365.

Learn more about the military side of the REAL ID Act online.